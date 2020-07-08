Coroner says boy found in Eagle River accidentally drowned

News

EAGLE, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Eagle River in western Colorado is that of a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a month.

Sebastian Rodriguez Castro went missing June 5 near an apartment complex in Eagle where he lived.

Hundreds of volunteers and first responders looked for the boy with help from drones, rescue dogs and helicopters. His body was found just east of Dotsero on Friday.

The Eagle County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sebastian accidentally drowned. No other information was released.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the family.