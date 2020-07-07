Suspected impaired driver arrested following fatal crash in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man faces several charges following a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Colorado Springs Police responded to the intersection of E. Platte Ave. and Swope Ave. around 10:45 p.m. Monday. They found the victim suffering from serious injuries and took them to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver has been identified as Mersudin Mahmutovic, 27. Investigators say he was traveling westbound on E. Platte Ave. when he struck the pedestrian at Swope Ave. Mahmutovic stayed on the scene but was impaired and arrested. He now faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs, careless driving resulting in death, and vehicular homicide.

This is the 18th traffic-related fatality of the year in Colorado Springs and the fourth involving a pedestrian.