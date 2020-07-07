Pueblo D60 moving towards in-person classes for 2020-21 school year

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the coming weeks, Pueblo School District 60 plans to unveil the details on how students will be able to return to classrooms for the 2020-21 school year.

D60 says they've been working with community stakeholders to formulate an instructional model, to determine how the district can safely bring students back into the schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the stakeholders, D60 distributed a survey to the community to get feedback from parents. About 3,600 families responded to the survey, with 87% of households indicating a preference for in-person instruction or a hybrid of in-person instruction and distance learning.

“Though no final decisions have been made, our hope is to be able to provide in-person instruction in some form with appropriate health and safety precautions in place,” said Suzanne Morey, D60 Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. “D60 will also accommodate those students who require 100% online instruction.”

Final decisions regarding the health and safety of the students will be left up to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Governor Jared Polis’s recommendations, as well as the Colorado Department of Education’s COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

Some of the anticipated health measures required to open back up Pueblo's public schools will likely include daily temperature and wellness checks of both students and staff, social distancing when possible, and a mask-wearing culture.