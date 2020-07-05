CSU-Pueblo defensive coordinator passes away after battle with cancer

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The defensive coordinator for CSU-Pueblo passed away Saturday after a nearly seven-year battle with cancer.

Donnell Leomiti was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic neuroendocrine carcinoma in the fall of 2013.

"Leo was one of the first guys I called to take the challenge on of building Pack Football. I appreciate every second of every day that I was being able to work with him. I appreciate his attitude of developing young men and holding them accountable. Not only by his words, but by his actions. No woe is me moments. Knowing the amount of pain he was in the last two weeks, it's comforting to know that he is able to rest in peace, be in a better place and be able to run with Tundra," said John Wristen, the head football coach.

Despite the diagnosis, Leomiti continued his career by coaching the ThunderWolves.

In 2018, his first season as the full defensive coordinator, the ThunderWolves lead the nation in passing efficiency defense (86.73), interceptions (28) and turnovers gained (45).

Leomiti earned the AFCA Assistant of the Year honor in 2019 after the ThunderWolves finished 11-2 overall and 9-1 in RMAC play.

