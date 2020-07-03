One year later: Father warns parents after firework blows up in pant pocket

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year after driving himself to the hospital when a mortar firework blew up in his pocket, a father from Divide is warning others.

Justin Bryden had just started lighting fireworks with his kids on July 4 of 2019 when something went wrong.

The firework he was lighting sparked the mortars in his pocket.

"A misfire and the next thing I know I was exploding and my pants were on fire," Bryden explained.

His doorbell security camera caught the entire incident on video.

