One year later: Father warns parents after firework blows up in pant pocket
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year after driving himself to the hospital when a mortar firework blew up in his pocket, a father from Divide is warning others.
Justin Bryden had just started lighting fireworks with his kids on July 4 of 2019 when something went wrong.
The firework he was lighting sparked the mortars in his pocket.
"A misfire and the next thing I know I was exploding and my pants were on fire," Bryden explained.
His doorbell security camera caught the entire incident on video.
