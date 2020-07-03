Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Pueblo County

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Pueblo County.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, on Highway 50 east of Purcell Blvd. Investigators determined that a motorcycle rider was traveling in the westbound lanes of Highway 50 at a high rate of speed, when they crashed into the back of a Honda sedan.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identifed as Jason Sims, 24, of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol says he was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were not hurt in the crash.