Colorado Springs Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11 –year -old who they said voluntarily left his home.

Jackson Fitzgerald, who is described as 5’2” 90 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes voluntarily left his residence near the 3000 block of Pegasus Drive in Southwest Colorado Springs.

Jackson was seen wearing a pink shirt with the phrase “I make pink look good.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Colorado Springs Police at 444-7000.