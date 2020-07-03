Air Force Academy says COVID-19 cases among cadets lower than reported on social media

News

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson confirmed that the U.S. Air Force Academy is having a COVID-19 outbreak, but that the numbers are lower than reported on social media.

However, the Academy did not specify how many cadets and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Read the full statement from Mike Kucharek with USAFA Public Affairs:

“Although the Department of Defense directs DOD installations to report numbers of positive COVID-19 cases only to the respective military service branches, we can say the number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Academy are far lower than what has been reported on social media," Kucharek said.

"The Academy is deemed one of the U.S. Force's critical accession sources and the Academy has been deemed mission essential by the Secretary of the Air Force."

"We will continue to carry out our mission of training and educating future Air and Space force leaders with the safety of our cadets, faculty, staff and the entire USAFA population as a main priority. We have a rigorous medical response plan in place to mitigate risks here and are working closely with our installation medical professionals, and in line with DOD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines."