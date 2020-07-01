Colorado authorities identify man who drowned in reservoir

News

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities identified a man who drowned in a reservoir as a Durango resident.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office said 68-year-old Bart Rabki died Monday, The Durango Herald reports that.

Rabki tipped in his fishing kayak at Pastorius Reservoir southeast of Durango around 10:40 a.m., authorities said.

A woman witnessed Rabkin go into the water and yell for help before going under the water, sheriff’s office spokesman Chris Burke said.

She called emergency services and the sheriff’s office, Durango Fire Protection District and Flight for Life responded to the area.

The Southwest Colorado Regional Scuba Dive team and a police dog unit were called as a result of heavy vegetation and low visibility in the water, but Rabki was not immediately found.

An underwater drone equipped with a camera located Rabkin’s body Tuesday.

A coroner is expected to determine the exact cause of death.