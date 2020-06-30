Money Matters: Rockies refund single-game tickets

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Rockies are in the process of refunding all 2020 single-game tickets.

People who purchased single-game tickets can expect to see their refund in the next three weeks.

The refund will include both the ticket price and the service charges for any impacted 2020 events.

The money will go back to the credit or debit card that was used for the original purchase.

Those who purchased tickets through a secondary market like Stub Hub are asked to contact the company from which the purchase was made.

Rockies season ticket holders will receive credit for games not played, along with a bonus credit that can be used for the upcoming season.

Last week, Major League Baseball announced an entirely new 60-game schedule starting on July 23 or 24.

All of the games will be treated as new events.

