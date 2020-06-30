Michael Allen to become the next 4th Judicial District Attorney

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday night, preliminary election results show Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen winning the seat for the next 4th Judicial District Attorney.

As of 7:30 p.m., Colorado Secretary of State results showed Allen with a near 10-point lead over County Commissioner Chairman Mark Waller. Allen received 44,094 votes to Waller's 36,817.

Allen's team was celebrating his presumptive victory by 7:30 p.m.

KRDO is working to speak with Allen after his presumptive victory Tuesday night.