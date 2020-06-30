Maskne: acne from your mask; local dermatologist explains how to treat it

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Many people are still sporting a mask around -- per health department guidance -- but for some people, the new accessory comes with a very uncomfortable downfall: acne, blemishes, or zits (whatever you want to call them).

KRDO reached out to local dermatologist Reagan Anderson at the Colorado Dermatology Institute to see why this is happening, who is most at risk for mask-induced breakouts, and how they can be treated.

"What happens is - you get a lot of moisture that gets trapped in here, plus you get a lot of mechanical friction that rubs on your face," Dr. Anderson explained.

He said you're more apt to breakout from wearing a mask if you've had acne problems in the past -- since you're prone to it -- or if you're working long hours with a face covering on.

"It's tough for people who have to have a physically demanding job and there’s a lot of sweat or grease from cooking," he said.

Dr. Anderson told KRDO, the additional stress caused by the pandemic also isn't helping.

He said you're best bet at clear skin is to de-stress, live a healthy lifestyle, and make sure to clean your mask and face daily.

"And all you do is gently wash. Do not rub and scrub your face," he instructed. "The harsher you are with your face, the harsher your face is going to be back to you."