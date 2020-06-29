Protests call for removal of Columbus statue in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Columbus Day may no longer be recognized by the state of Colorado, but protests continue to arise at the Christopher Columbus Statue on Abriendo Avenue in front of the Rawling Library in Pueblo.

Dozens of protesters against the statue, sponsored by the group Free The People - Pueblo, came out in force for the second weekend in a row, calling for the statue's removal.

But on Sunday, protesters were met with supporters of the statue.

For decades, protests have arisen at the statue plaza every Columbus Day calling for the end of the holiday. Now protesters are calling on the removal of the statue all together.

Protesters claim the statue honors a historical figure, Christopher Columbus, who is responsible for the genocide of the indigenous American peoples.

According to the group Free The People - Pueblo, protests will arise at the Columbus Statue in Pueblo every Sunday until the statue is removed.

"Part of our mission is to support the decolonization of our communities," said Free The People - Pueblo in a statement to KRDO. "In service of this mission we are sponsoring these weekly protests. The goal of the protests is to not only have the statue removed, but to provide a platform for oppressed groups within southern Colorado."

The Pueblo chapter of the 'Sons of Italy' declined to comment on the protests against the Columbus Statue at this time. In the past, the Son's of Italy have fought for the preservation of Columbus Day in Colorado.