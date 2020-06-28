Skip to Content
Motorcycle crash closes South Circle Drive in both directions in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on South Circle Dr. near Gomer Ave. South Circle Dr. is closed in both directions between Airport Rd. and Greenwood Cir.

A duty lieutenant with Colorado Springs Police said it was a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The call about the crash came in shortly after 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The duty lieutenant said the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital.

