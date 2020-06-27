New mom gets fresh start with affordable housing in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Amidst the opening of a new affordable housing apartment complex, one Colorado Springs woman is getting a chance to start over with her newborn son.

Rocky Mountain ribbon cutting, courtesy of Greccio Facebook Page.

Greccio's Rocky Mountain complex opened its doors to its first tenants during a ribbon cutting Monday, after months of renovating.

Kayleen Thompson told KRDO she had been living in a local shelter before she scored the first unit at Rocky Mountain. Before that, she says she was homeless.

Thompson told us she knew she had to turn her life around when she got pregnant with her baby boy, Justin. Thompson said she tried applying for section 8 housing but was put on a two and a half year waiting list.

She explained that finding housing under 800 dollars in Colorado Springs is nearly impossible.

For information on how you can find affordable housing in the area, you can check out the Colorado Springs Housing Authority's website here.

We'll have this full story, including a one-on-one interview with Thompson, tonight on KRDO at ten.