Amber alert: 12-year-old missing from Aurora, possibly with mother

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is issuing an amber alert for a boy missing from Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department says 12-year-old Liam Sweezey was picked up by his mother Nikki Sweezey on Friday and hasn't returned home since.

Liam has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" and weighs about 134 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts.

Nikki has blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants, according to police.

The mother drives a blue 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate BVV937. If seen, please call 911.

Police say Liam requires medication that he does not have with him.