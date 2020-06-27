Ace Summer Loans hosts summer bash with food trucks, live entertainment

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, June 27th, Ace Summer Loans is hosting a free event that includes live entertainment, food trucks, and vendors.

The event plans to draw hundreds of locals. Ace Loans is hosting the event at 2339 Platte Place in Colorado Springs. The day will include food and drink vendors, like Colorado Campfire Coffee Truck, Cookies + Milk, Sosa's Pupuseria Truck and Splits, and Dip Ice Cream Truck.

Other vendors include Andre Eddens 719 Art Lab, Michelle Elizabeth Color Street Nails, Halo Lopes with Doterra, and Brandi Myers Brandi's Craft Corner.

The event is Saturday, June 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.