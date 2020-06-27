7 killed in head-on vehicle collision on Colorado highway

News

DENVER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say seven people died in a head-on collision crash on a highway in Cheyenne County.

The Colorado State Patrol reported that the two vehicles crashed Friday on U.S. Highway 40.

The department says a Ford pickup truck was attempting to pass a semi-truck heading in the same direction when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided into a Chevrolet pickup truck. Authorities say all four people in the Ford died.

There were also four people in the Chevrolet truck. Three of them died and one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the fourth person was not immediately known Saturday.