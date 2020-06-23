EPC commissioners pass variance to increase capacity at restaurants and private special events

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Board of Commissioners has passed a new variance which would expand the capacity for restaurants and private special events.

The alternative reopening plan, which was unanimously passed Tuesday, would increase the capacity limit for indoor restaurants and private venues to 175 people or 50 percent occupancy, whichever is lower.

Under current guidelines, a restaurant is only able to have up to 50 customers or half of its occupancy capacity, whichever is lower.

The variance request will now be sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for further review and final approval.

