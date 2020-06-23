Decision on police citizens advisory board expected Tuesday in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council will likely follow Monday's eight-hour work session with a regular meeting equally as long -- if not longer -- as it prepares for a major vote Tuesday.

After several weeks of discussion and public comment, the council expects to vote on establishing a citizens advisory board to review police policies and conduct, in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers nearly a month ago.

The council intended to use Monday's work session as an opportunity to finalize certain aspects of the board, such as the number of members and how they'll be selected from more than 500 applicants.

"We're leaning toward 11 members," said Councilman Andy Pico.

However, the issue led to a lengthy discussion but no final decisions.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council must finalize aspects of establishing the board, listen to public comment, and make final remarks before voting. The council also must address numerous items on its regular agenda.

Councilmen Pico and David Geislinger said with so much unfinished business remaining, it's likely that the council will table its vote until its next regular meeting July 14.

"We really need to listen to public comment and then reflect on that comment and consider it before we vote," Pico said.

Geislinger said the council received a draft of the proposed ordinance after the work session Monday.

"I just got it and haven't read it yet," he said.

Among other items on the agenda is a second and likely final vote to approve a controversial ordinance regulating accessory dwelling units, structures that are built on a residential lot and either attached to an existing home or built separately.

Critics have said that allowing ADUs damages the quality of neighborhoods, and the dwellings could be used as rental units by property owners -- similar to how Airbnbs and other short-term rental units are used.

However, Councilwoman Jill Gaebler disagrees.

"This will help increase density in our neighborhoods, and we need that," she said. "We're a large city that's too spread out and needs to be filled in."

Gaebler said if the ordinance passes, it will allow existing ADUs to remain and be used only for family members; create zones in residential neighborhoods to allow future connected units for family members; and establish a variance process to allow ADUs to be built separately on residential lots for family members.