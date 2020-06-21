Scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the week

News

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are currently developing in the high country and will continue to move east through the remainder of the evening. The overall severity of the thunderstorms tonight in Colorado will be low, but don't be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder accompanied by brief heavy rainfall. The precipitation will fizzle out after 9pm and turn mostly clear overnight in central/southern Colorado. Low temperatures tonight will reach 56 degrees in Colorado Springs and 59 degrees in Pueblo.

Monday: Starting off the morning with plenty of sunshine but expect increasing cloud coverage through the late morning and early afternoon. Temperature remaining seasonal, hitting 78 degrees in Colorado Springs and 87 degrees in Pueblo. Thunderstorms will begin popping up across the Rampart Range after 1pm, it's possible for the thunderstorms to produce bursts of heavy rain and strong outflow wind gusts but the hail chances remain low.

Extended: The trend of afternoon showers and thunderstorms is the name of the game this week. Keep and eye on Tuesday afternoon, as conditions are looking favorable for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern stretch of the I-25 corridor under a marginal risk for severe weather, normally indicating the increased likelihood for hail and strong winds.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.