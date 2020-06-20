Crews respond to grassfire near southeast Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department is responding to reports of a grassfire on the southeast side of the city.

Pueblo residents say large plumes of smoke are visible from downtown.

Acting Assistant Chief John Ireland says the fire likely originated from the scrap yard at American Iron & Metal.

"We've done this fire before," Ireland said. "This one tends to burn for a long time."

Ireland said there are no known structures on fire, but it's too soon to tell how long until crews extinguish the flames.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Santa Fe Drive and Santa Fe Avenue as crews respond to the fire.

Huge fire near Sante Fe Ave and Sante Fe Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TyLXSmaU6B — Captain Joe Garcia (@PPDWatch1Capt) June 20, 2020

This is a developing story. More information will be added to the article as it is released.