Protesters, City Council meet for second time within a week in Colorado Springs

Two groups of people calling for the creation of a citizen review committee to monitor police in Colorado Springs met Tuesday with the City Council for the second time since a similar meeting last Thursday.

"That meeting lasted around 90 minutes," said council president Richard Skorman. "This one was around an hour longer. We're moving the process much faster than we normally would because of the sense of urgency."

The People's Group, comprised of local protesters, and the Texas-based Austin Group, comprised of supporters of police reform, addressed the council about slightly different ideas for forming a committee.

"Should the council be part of it, or not? Should a committee president be appointed, and be responsible for selecting members? Those are the issues being discussed," Skorman said.

Mayor John Suthers said he's open to ideas from both groups.

"I'm not sure exactly what they have in mind, in terms of complaint processing," he said. "Certainly, a citizen committee can receive complaints from anybody. But by law and by certification, the police department has to have a very formal complaint intake process and investigation process."

The People's Group plans to have a second meeting with Police Chief Vince Niski to discuss the matter. Both groups likely will attend another council work session next Monday, and the council could be ready to vote on the issue the following day.

Because of the large crowd of protesters and onlookers outside City Hall on Tuesday, audio from the meeting was piped outside; social distancing requirements made it impossible for the crowd to enter the council chamber.