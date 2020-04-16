Gold’s Gyms close in Colorado; are smaller, local gyms next?

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact continues to grow. On Wednesday, it was announced that all three Gold’s Gym locations in Colorado Springs are closing up shop for good.

But will smaller gyms in southern Colorado follow suit?

Those Gold's Gym locations include gyms in the Cimarron Hills, Briargate and Security-Widefield areas.

The following is a statement from Gold's Gym CEO Adam Zeitsiff:

Gold’s Gym has been the world’s trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years and we remain strong as a brand with nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries around the world. The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 of them, including all 3 gyms in Colorado Springs. Our focus is and always will be on our members, and we are working to find ways to help them continue their fitness journeys in Colorado Springs and will have further updates on this soon.

Local gym owners are watching the move.

"My first reaction was ‘I get it,'” said Brad Padula, a Co-Owner of Reps Gymnasium in downtown Pueblo. “I understand the gym business is tough. I’m certain during times like this there are considerations to fold up shop, but that’s not the case with us.”

Padula says the COVID-19 lockdown has allowed their business to regroup and renovate.

She says she doesn't speak for every smaller gym, but they are confident they will make it out of the lockdown intact.

“We are committed to our brand, our members, and our staff," said Padula. "We’ve made a commitment beyond this little hiccup.”

During the lockdown, member's monthly gym membership payments have either been suspended or reimbursed.

Padula says the biggest problem with the COVID-19 lockdown is the fear of the unknown. Right now the plan is to let gym members back in by the end of the month. However, there is no telling if the lockdown will continue into the heart of May.