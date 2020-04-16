Skip to Content
Agent: NFL star Von Miller has COVID-19, is in good spirits

Von Miller Associated Press Jack Dempsey
Associated Press
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) runs a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AURORA, Colorado (AP) - Von Miller's agent says the NFL star has tested positive for the coronavirus and wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show doubters how serious the disease is.

Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday that Miller is in good spirits while resting at his home in Denver and that Miller plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.

Miller, who was recently a unanimous pick to the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2010s, said last week he trained in San Francisco before returning home to Colorado when the stay-at-home measures went into effect to contain the virus.

Associated Press

This article was provided by the Associated Press.

