WEATHER ALERT: ANOTHER BLAST OF COLD AND SNOW

News

TONIGHT: a cold front will dip through central/southern Colorado, cooling temperatures and bringing more snow chances Thursday into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for northern El Paso and Teller Counties to begin at 6am Thursday morning and go till 6am Friday morning as they'll be favored to see heavier snowfall, approximately 3-6".

THURSDAY: For Colorado Springs the precipitation looks to largely hold off till Thursday afternoon with snowfall amounts possible between 2-4" by Friday morning. Thursday is looking blustery and cold with highs are back below average in the 30s, snow showers, and breezy winds with gusts to 35-40mph.

In addition, snow bands will eject out of the Sangre de Cristo's Thursday evening with the potential to drop a few inches of snow across the I-25 corridor south of Pueblo and along HWY 50 into Friday morning.

Gradual clearing through the day Friday even turning mostly sunny by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to warm up much, only reaching into the 40s in Colorado Springs. Expecting the nice warming and clearing trend to continue into the weekend with high temperatures back into the low 60s in El Paso County.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.