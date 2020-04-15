Suspect arrested on search warrant for stolen property in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Police SWAT team surrounded a business on Cascade Court Wednesday night.

Not far from Fillmore and I-25, CSPD went to Filya's Auto to execute a search warrant for stolen property. They arrested one man shortly after their arrival, but then called in the SWAT team -- thinking that there may have been more suspects hiding inside.

It's not known what stolen items were found -- if any -- or if there were any additional arrests. We'll update this article as we learn more.