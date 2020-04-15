People say they can’t find their stimulus check using the IRS’ payment tracker

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Want to know when you're getting your stimulus check? The Internal Revenue Service is offering a way to see where your coronavirus economic relief money is with an online tool.

It’s called Get My Payment, and it launched Wednesday on the IRS website.

In order to track your payment, you'll need to enter your Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address.

However, many people are saying it’s not as easy as it sounds. Some report seeing an error message reading, “Payment Status Not Available.”

KRDO received more than 200 comments on Facebook in less than an hour after asking people if they’re having trouble with the payment checker.

One Facebook user told KRDO the tool said it couldn’t locate her information. After several attempts to find her payment, she said the tool stopped her from trying again for 24 hours.

Several other people commented that they’re experiencing the same problem.

“I put all my information in, and it said I have to come back in 24 hours to try again,” Haley Lynn wrote in a comment on KRDO’s Facebook page.

Many people say they entered their information directly from their tax returns to make sure it was correct.

“It keeps telling me that their information doesn't match what they have in their records even though I pulled it directly from my 2019 tax return,” Sabrina Lucero wrote.

However other Facebook users said they were able to use the tool successfully.

“The tracker was working first thing this morning, and I, as well as several of my friends were able to update our information,” Crystal Chenoweth wrote. “I’m guessing too many of us had to use the tracker/update our info and crashed the site.”

Others are reporting problems with where their money is being deposited. Sharonda Ralisha McCall wrote, “I got mine, but my mom's is being deposited into a closed account. She has no idea what to do now.”

The first payments are going out to people who've already filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and set up direct deposit for their refunds. The IRS is delivering payments to people with the lowest incomes first.

Social Security recipients are also receiving their payments automatically, even if they haven't filed a return.

But for taxpayers who don’t have direct deposit set up with the IRS, the payment could take weeks to arrive in the mail.

People who haven’t filed a tax return in the past two years may need to enter information on the IRS’s website before they can get their check.

According to the Treasury Department more than 80 million Americans will receive stimulus payments in their bank accounts this week.