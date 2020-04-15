Man arrested following brief standoff in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is in custody following a police standoff near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 3700 block of Rebecca Ln., around 8 p.m. Tuesday. During a routine records check it was discovered that there was an outstanding felony warrant for Derrick Bernal, 31, and that he was listed as a person of interest in connection with a separate violent crime investigation.

Officers spoke with Emonie Wallace, 25, who told them that loud horseplay was going on, and not a domestic violence situation. When asked if Bernal was at the apartment, Wallace said no. However, an officer on the scene spotted Bernal inside, holding a baby.

Investigators say Bernal barricaded himself with the child inside for a short period of time. He later surrendered to officers and was taken into custody. The child was not hurt.

Wallace and another man inside the apartment were arrested on charges related to obstruction.