El Paso County officials list pandemic resources

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Public Health, El Paso County, and the City of Colorado Springs is providing information on a variety of local agencies responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency. You can read that information below:

Connecting Seniors with Resources Continues to be Top Call Center Request

Resources for seniors continues to be a top request received in the Pikes Peak Regional COVID-19 call center. Connecting seniors with behavioral health, economic and community resources is key to helping this at-risk population during the global pandemic.

Senior isolation is a very real contributor to increased anxiety and depressive issues in the population and being socially connected during times of social isolation is the best option. Silver Key and other related organizations have established models of care that include calls of reassurance and home visits.

Pikes Peak United Way partners with many nonprofits to connect seniors with information and resources, including providing meals and other outreach efforts.

Many resources are available on the El Paso County Public Health’s community resources page and on Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1.

Community Supply Drives Accepting Donations to Help Local Families, Keep Child Care Open

Community Diaper Drive (benefits local families)

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center - 530 Communication Cir., Colorado Springs Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Items Needed:

· Diaper

· Baby formula

· Wipes

· Pediasure

· Baby food

Help Keep Child Care Open

Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Early Connections Learning Centers: 104 E. Rio Grande Street

Items Needed:

· Cleaning supplies

· Gloves

· Toilet paper

DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DRIVE

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday, April 18, from 9-11 a.m., Academy Christian Church will be hosting a drive-through food drive to benefit families served by Mercy’s Gate and Crossfire Ministries. People donating will not get out of their cars and will be assisted by members of the ACC team practicing the recommendations for health safety. Academy Christian is located at 1635 Old Ranch Road on the corner of Old Ranch Road and Voyager Blvd. Please make donations of the following items:

Toilet Paper

Bar Soap

Powdered Laundry Soap

Canned Meats

Pasta/Sauce

Chunky Soups/Meals (ravioli, stew, etc.)

Canned Veggies (peas, carrots, mixed, etc.)

Peanut Butter/Jelly

Milk (shelf-stable, powdered, etc.)

Mac & Cheese

Canned Fruit

Bread

Oatmeal/Cereal

COVID-19 Call Center Open Seven-Days-a-Week

The El Paso and Teller County COVID-19 Call Center is open seven-days-a-week, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Calls received outside call center hours will be returned the next day. Residents can connect with information and resources for COVID-19 by calling (719) 575-8888.

Reliable Information Sources

El Paso County Health: https://www.elpasocountyhealth.org/services/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

City of Colorado Springs: https://coloradosprings.gov/pikes-peak-regional-emergency-management-colorado-springs

State of Colorado: https://covid19.colorado.gov/