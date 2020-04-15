Colorado doctors help COVID-19 patients in NYC

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Doctors here in Colorado are helping to treat COVID-19 patients in New York City.

Doctors from Denver-based National Jewish Health have been taking turns making the trip across the country to help out in an overburdened hospital in what many people are calling the hotspot for the pandemic here in the United States.

National Jewish has a research program in partnership with Mount Sinai Health System in New York City - so when they heard about the organization's need more extra hands, they decided to send a group of physicians every week.

KRDO spoke with National Jewish Doctor, Mohammad Dalabih, via FaceTime on Tuesday about his experience treating COVID-19 patients in New York City.

