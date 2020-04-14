Pueblo Black Hills Energy vote stays on schedule despite COVID-19

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A special election in Pueblo is scheduled to take place in just three weeks. Voters will be asked if they wish to stay with Black Hills Energy, their current electricity provider, or leave and form their own public electric utility.

But will the COVID-19 pandemic push the special election back?

According to Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz, the special election could get delayed. However, for the time being, it doesn’t seem likely.

Ballots were mailed out to voters Monday, and the special election is a go.

“With the plan we have put together [city officials] are eager to move forward," said Ortiz.

Ortiz says in-person voting is canceled. Only mail-ins and drop off voting will be permitted. Despite this, Ortiz expects a high voter turnout.

“97 percent of the [voters] in Pueblo County use their mail ballots," said Ortiz. "So I fully expect those people to have no problems or issues using their ballots. Plus, because of the city’s question is such a hot button issue, I think turnout will be high.”

The city of Pueblo has considered leaving Black Hills Energy and forming a public electric utility for years. In three weeks, the decision will be in the voters' hands. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a curveball for campaigns who are either for or against leaving black hills energy.

“It’s probably the biggest decision we’ve ever had in our community," said former Pueblo City Council member Chris Nicoll.

Nicoll now represents the pro-public electric utility group, 'Bring Power Home 2020.'

"The face to face normal campaigning you would do just hasn’t been possible," said Nicoll. "So we’ve been maintaining our social distancing for everything. Even how we get all of our large signs and small signs put out there. We are using technology like Zoom to do things like hold town hall meetings.”

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, 'Pueblo Cares' has been ramping up its own advertisement campaign against leaving Black Hills Energy.