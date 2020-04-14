More snow to Colorado for Thursday

News

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, in classic Colorado fashion, it won't last long. Relatively calm conditions through the evening tonight with light winds and mostly clear skies, low temperatures reaching about 23 degrees in Colorado Springs and also 20s expected along HWY 50.

Morning sunshine is likely on Wednesday with increasing clouds through the day. Thankfully those clouds won't slow down our high temperatures as El Paso County will hit into the low 50s and even a few 60s possible across HWY 50. Minimal chances for precipitation during the daytime, an approaching cold front will drop into central Colorado overnight and into Thursday morning bringing more of that winter weather.

Temperatures back into the 30s on Thursday with scattered snow showers beginning over the Palmer divide, Monument, and Teller County locations during the morning hours. Then later into Thursday afternoon spread across the rest of central/southern Colorado dropping a few inches of accumulation overnight making for slick and/or snow-covered roads for Friday morning.

Expect a slight clearing and warming trend as we enter into the weekend with temperatures back into the 60s with a few scattered showers Saturday, but most locations should stay dry.

