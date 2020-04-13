Your COVID-19 questions answered by El Paso County deputy medical examiner

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is virtually sitting down with Dr. Leon Kelly, the El Paso County deputy medical examiner and county coroner.

His position has shifted since the COVID-19 outbreak and is working to track the virus, and how it's changed in El Paso County.

We'll be asking him a few of your questions as well as our own. Check back for the full story.

How quickly is El Paso County holding up against COVID-19, compared to the rest of the state?

With a lack of testing in the state, will we ever know how many people truly have COVID-19?

The number of asymptomatic people is growing in other nations, how can we find out who has already had the coronavirus?

Are day to day operation changing at the Coroner's office?

Is the coroner's office doing posthumous testing?