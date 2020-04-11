Pixie Dust Productions brings storytime and encouragement to Colorado Springs kids

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pixie Dust Productions, a magical events company, brings fairytales to life and creates lasting memories for kids in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Now amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pixie Dust moved their operations online.

Through free online storytime via their Facebook page and personalized virtual videos, Pixie Dust hopes to reach kids during this difficult time. Disney characters, like Elsa from Frozen, Spiderman and Ariel from the Little Mermaid, come to life, bringing a little imagination to kids in the springs.









Since the Disney characters can no longer do in-person hospital visits, Pixie Dust is also offering live videos to help and inspire kids through the COVID-19 outbreak.