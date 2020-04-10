Woman with COVID-19 being released from ComCor early

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The woman who tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed in isolation at a Colorado Springs halfway house will be released early.

That’s according to Dana Lujan’s attorney, who says Lujan will be leaving ComCor and staying with a family member temporarily. Lujan’s attorney says a judge granted a motion for a medical furlough because of the coronavirus.

Lujan claims that she wasn’t immediately put in isolation and that other safety guidelines weren’t followed inside ComCor. The motion filed by her attorney also claims she was given a single dose of Tylenol and has been limited to chips and tap water.

