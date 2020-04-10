More Coloradans paid April rent than national average, will it keep up?

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With more than 16 million Americans out of jobs, the Colorado Apartment Association reported that 16.4% of residents were late on rent as of April 6.

Through a rent collection poll, representing approximately 80,000 units throughout Colorado, the association found over 80% of Colorado residents paid rent.

But Colorado did better than the national average, with nearly a third of American renters reporting they didn't pay their April month, according to data from the National Multifamily Housing Council.

The question now is May's rent and how difficult it might be for Coloradans to pay next month.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Jared Polis announced a stay-at-home order, which in turn forced many non-essential businesses to shut down.

It created a domino effect, causing many people to lose their job. Over the past three weeks, over 127,300 initial claims for unemployment were filed in Colorado.

While Colorado weathered the first of the month better than the national average, there was still a large increase of late renters in the state. In February, 7.8% paid rent late in Colorado, compared to 16.4% of renters in April.

Michelle Lyng, with the Colorado Apartment Association, encourages any resident who has been impacted by COVID-19 job loss to reach out to their housing provider immediately for financial assistance options.

The association has also provided resources for renters who are directly impacted by COVID-19 either by job loss or illness.

Lyng says they expect stimulus checks to hit accounts next week, and they're hoping that with unemployment will help relieve financial stress and help toward rent.