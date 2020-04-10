First extreme risk protection order filed and denied in El Paso County

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first Extreme Risk Protection Order was filed in an El Paso County Court on March 30.

A family member claims one of their relatives is posting "Facebook rants and threats to various family members."

But the order was denied by District Court Judge Willian Bain on March 31, 2020, citing the petition, "does not meet the standard required by the statute. It is not 'specific' enough to allege that there have been 'Facebook rants and threats to various family members.'"

The Extreme Risk Protection Act, also known as the Red Flag law, was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in March 2019. It allows relatives, law enforcement, and various other qualifying individuals to file a court order and request someone's firearms be removed, if they pose a threat to themselves or someone else.

In this case, the relative who wanted firearms taken away lived in another state.