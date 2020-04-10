First extreme risk protection order filed and denied in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first Extreme Risk Protection Order was filed in an El Paso County Court on March 30.
A family member claims one of their relatives is posting "Facebook rants and threats to various family members."
But the order was denied by District Court Judge Willian Bain on March 31, 2020, citing the petition, "does not meet the standard required by the statute. It is not 'specific' enough to allege that there have been 'Facebook rants and threats to various family members.'"
The Extreme Risk Protection Act, also known as the Red Flag law, was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in March 2019. It allows relatives, law enforcement, and various other qualifying individuals to file a court order and request someone's firearms be removed, if they pose a threat to themselves or someone else.
In this case, the relative who wanted firearms taken away lived in another state.
Comments
5 Comments
Good. Until this dangerous “law” can be repealed, hollow it out and refuse to enforce it.
It remains a valid law until such time as it may be repealed, if that ever happens. So refusal to enforce it by any law enforcement official is sufficient grounds for removal of that official from office. And people who advocate flouting of the law are a bigger danger to our country than the law itself, and they don’t enhance the image of law-abiding gun owners…
Wrong, but then we’re accustomed to lies and errors on your part – it’s the only manner in which you’re consistent.
so let me get this straight….lets say we have a law written by dumbocraps to report ohhhhh…lets say Christians or Jews….and I decided not to report this to Polis…..i’m a bigger risk to the public???? Huh????
Don’t be a rat…a person will always lose credibility when ratting on someone else
This is such a dangerous law. Constitutionally it is not sound. You can not be deemed guilty until you can have your day in court. You have the right to face your accuser and you are innocent until proven guilty.
This can be a huge mess if someone went through the process and then sue the govt for violating their constitutional rights.