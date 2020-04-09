District 60 suspends in-person learning for the rest of the school year

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 60 in Pueblo said Thursday that students won't be returning to classrooms for the rest of this school year.

Students had already been on an e-learning plan in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the district went ahead and made the decision to continue that plan through the summer.

"This is a decision that has been weighing heavily on me," Board President Taylor Voss said. "But from everything I've seen, from distributing meals to providing technology, as well as the work of our teachers and our incredible staff, all going above and beyond to make sure we are serving our kids, it makes me confident that this good work will continue."

The district also cancelled any school-related activities, including graduation ceremonies. Planning is underway for a "virtual" event to celebrate students who graduate, according to the district.