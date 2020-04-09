Colorado Springs crews hasten work on roads with less people outside

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Construction crews in Colorado Springs are taking advantage of fewer people on the streets to hasten their road work.

Construction work for critical infrastructure such as roads and low-income housing are considered "essential" under the state's executive orders.

However, workers are not exempt from social distancing and increased cleaning guidelines. A spokesperson for the city said crews will begin this year's 2C-funded road repairs next week.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.