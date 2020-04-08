How the El Paso County jail is reducing their population during coronavirus outbreak

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday morning, 1,055 inmates were booked inside the El Paso County. While that sounds like a lot, it's a drastic decrease from the population the jail saw last summer.

Over the last few weeks, the jail has been working to reduce the number of people being booked amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

While no inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, 17 inmates are being kept in isolation.

Jacqueline Kirby, the spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, says those inmates aren't necessarily showing symptoms, but have come into contact with someone before they were booked in, or came into contact with someone at intake and release who has shown symptoms.

They're reducing the population and taking precautions through a number of strategies, including temporarily eliminating the work-release program, not accepting inmates from other counties, and releasing some arrestees on personal recognizance bonds after intake.

Kirby explains the sheriff's office has no authority to release inmates. A release is up to the presiding judge on an inmate's case and the District Attorney.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, fewer people have been going into jail, than coming out. Kirby says the calls for service have declined in the last few weeks.

Watch the full story on KRDO Newschannel 13 at 6 p.m.