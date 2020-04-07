On the Lookout: Peyton neighborhood looking for porch pirate, Pueblo police look for arsonist

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents of a neighborhood in Peyton say they're falling victim to the same porch pirate and they need help identifying him.

On Friday, April 3, a man approached a home along Royal Melbourne Circle around 4 p.m. in the Meridian Ranch area.

A doorbell surveillance camera caught the man, park his gray mini-van, and approach the house before taking a package from the front door.

Another neighbor's camera captured the same mini-van, following a UPS truck.

Neighbors describe the porch pirate as a white male in his late 20s with brown hair and beard, wearing a gray hoodie.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft. If you have any information, call their tip line at 719-530-7777.

Pueblo Police are still looking for a suspect who they say intentionally set a building on fire.

On September 12, 2019, police say the "suspect arrived and fled the scene on a green and white dirt bike motorcycle."

Surveillance video showed the same suspect on the same bike involved in "felony criminal mischief" hours before the fire.

Pueblo police have not been able to identify or locate the suspect.

If you have any information on this suspect, contact Detective Colbert at (719) 320-6008 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502.