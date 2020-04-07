KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

News

We are looking for a Bonnie for this Clyde! When Clyde first arrived, he had a broken tail and was in a lot of pain. Despite that, he still loved people and ALL the attention! We have since amputated his tail, and he is healing very nicely.

Now, he is looking for a Bonnie to love and care for him and give him all the pets in the world! His soft long hair and bright green eyes will capture your heart the instant you see him.

Want to know more about Clyde? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm by appointment only.