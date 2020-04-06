Colorado Springs Police overwhelmed with reports of stay-at-home order violations

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With extra free time and warmer weather, more people are gathering outside, sometimes in groups that violate public health orders. But there's a right and wrong way to report this. Local law enforcement says they're overwhelmed with calls from residents trying to report stay-at-home order violations. But these callers are going to the wrong agency.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says El Paso County Public Health is the one investigating anyone for violating the stay-at-home order. All reports should go to them.

In fact, CSPD says it's the last agency in the enforcement process. When they receive calls, they forward them to pubic health, where it then goes the District Attorney's Office and finally CSPD.

Violations are punishable by a large fine and jail time, but CSPD has yet to issue violations.

Natashia Kerr with the police department says they are hoping people comply with a verbal warning before they take action.

Kerr says the department has seen a significant increase in calls to our Communications Center that are not emergency related.

"It is important that someone who needs access to police, fire, and AMR are able to reach a dispatcher without delay. Before calling 911 or our non-emergency dispatch number regarding COVID-19, we ask that our community members please review the governor’s order to ensure you have an understanding of what is and is not allowed during this 'Stay-at-Home Order," she said.

To report large gatherings and for more information on COVID-19 in El Paso County, please see the El Paso County Health website.

For more information about what's allowed during the statewide stay-at-home order, see here.