Colorado Springs yoga studio goes virtual due to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The fitness industry is reinventing itself as COVID-19 spreads. That's the case for Yoga Studio Satya, a Colorado Springs yoga studio adapting to the changes.

Their website says, "While we have to keep our physical studio doors closed through April, we're offering a variety of different yoga classes online."

Yoga Studio Satya now offers Vinyasa, Restorative and even Cardio Fusion classes online through Zoom. Students simply sign up, register for a class and join their fellow yogis, virtually.

With small studios getting hit hard, virtual classes provide a way to stay afloat without shutting down completely.