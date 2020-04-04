New COVID-19 testing site in Colorado Springs for individuals over 65

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A testing site that originally opened March 31 for health care workers and first responders will now be open to all individuals over the age of 65 who are displaying symptoms.

Starting Sunday, the following groups can get tested from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., said El Paso County Public Health.

Health care workers

First responders

Individuals over the age of 65 who are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

County health officials provided the following details on testing:

The site is located at 175 S. Union Blvd. in the back parking lot.

in the back parking lot. Individuals only need to bring a picture ID and insurance information if they have it.

Qualified individuals will be tested, regardless of insurance status.

There is no cost for the testing, and no need to have a doctor’s prescription to receive testing.

This is a drive-through site and you will not be getting out of your car.

Please do not bring pets or others in your vehicle that will not be getting tested.

“We are grateful for the support of our federal partners at FEMA,” said Lisa Powell, El Paso County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager in a statement. “The ability to expand local testing capability is an incredible resource, and it gives us the opportunity to provide expedited testing for our most vulnerable populations.”