El Paso County Jail inmate dies after feeling dizzy and falling

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An inmate at the El Paso County Jail died after a medical emergency Saturday morning.

In a statement, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a male inmate was walking to the restroom and fell down, hitting his head.

The Ward Deputy responded immediately to provide medical aid. According to the sheriff’s office, the man was conscious and said he felt dizzy right before he fell.

He was taken to the medical section where medical staff called 9-1-1. The man was taken to the hospital and later passed away.

The sheriff’s office said at this point there is no indication the death is related to COVID-19.

The name of the inmate and cause of death will be released after the coroner’s office conducts an autopsy and notifies the man’s family.

