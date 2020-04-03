Huerfano, Las Animas counties order quarantine for residents who travel

News

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- People in Huerfano and Las Animas counties are under a new directive from the area public health department: if you traveled to certain parts of Colorado, you've got to self-quarantine for 14 days.

That was in a directive ordered by public health officials in Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Before Thursday, the two counties had largely been untouched by the COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado.

That changed when Huerfano County saw its first positive case of coronavirus. Las Animas County is still at 0 as of Thursday evening.

We're working on getting more details about the impacts this order is having on residents in southern Colorado and how travelers will be impacted since the area connects the southern border to the rest of the Front Range.