Colorado Horse Rescue Network inundated with surrender requests amid COVID-19 outbreak

Before the outbreak of COVID-19 - the Colorado Horse Rescue Network says they received five to eight surrender requests per week.

Now - they're receiving eight per day.

So far, the Rescue Network has rescued 17 horses from Colorado Therapy Horses - who were forced to shut their doors because of COVID-19 related financial issues.

They are set to receive another 20 horses from private owners over the next few days.

Officials with the Rescue Network say a lot of those private owners are families who are in financial trouble - and have to make the choice between putting food on the table or food in the stable.

“People are not able to afford their horses, and when people have to cut back on expenses, and they can’t feed their family, one of the things that have to go is their horse unfortunately," says Carrie Terroux-Barrett, founder of the Colorado Horse Rescue Network.

As of now - they are no longer accepting anymore surrender requests unless it is an emergency.

But they are helping families explore other options.

"Euthanasia is never a bad route, putting a horse down before it's starving to death, or before something terrible happens to it," says Carrie. "We have people who think they just can turn horses loose in Colorado. Those horses have terrible, terrible fates."

Though the Rescue Network is no longer taking in more horses, they are donating hay to owners who need help feeding them.

If you'd like to give a monetary or hay donation to the Colorado Horse Rescue Network, click here.

To apply for food assistance for your horse, click here.