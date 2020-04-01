Colorado Springs opening shelter for homeless with COVID-19 symptoms; county discussing services for vulnerable people

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In response to the spread of COVID-19 around El Paso County, the city of Colorado Springs is opening an isolation shelter so that people experiencing homelessness with symptoms of the coronavirus can have a place to get help.

El Paso County leaders are also providing an update on available financial resources for vulnerable populations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A press conference has been set for 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday evening, El Paso County reported 286 cases of COVID-19. The county also has the most deaths in Colorado, with 13.